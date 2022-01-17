Accounting Software Market Report – Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast 2022-2030

Accounting Software market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Accounting Software market by region.

The global accounting software market business sector is set to observe a CAGR of 8.92% during the projection time frame (2018-2024) and achieve a valuation of more than USD 26,600 million.

Global Accounting Software Market: By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, and Others), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (SME and Large) and Region – Forecast Till 2024

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

Factors, for example, expanded interest for computerized arrangement, interest for cutting edge bookkeeping arrangement and quick selection of cloud-based bookkeeping programming are guiding business sector development. Moreover, worthwhile open doors are rising up out of combination of computerized reasoning with bookkeeping and portable/application based bookkeeping programming. In any case, extra expense related with bookkeeping programming and concerns in regards to information security are factors to some degree impeding the development of the accounting software market. The global accounting software market business sector is set to observe a CAGR of 8.92% during the projection time frame (2018-2024) and achieve a valuation of more than USD 26,600 million.

Market segmentation

The global accounting software market is segmented on the basis of its industry, organization size, deployment and regional demand. Based on its Industry, the global accounting software market is bifurcated into IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, and Others. On the basis of its Organization Size, the global accounting software market is segmented into Large and SME. Based on its Deployment, the global accounting software market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise.

Regional analysis

Based on its regional demand, the global accounting software market is classified into global regions including Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Assist Cornerstone, Epicor, Unit4, Tally Solutions Private Limited, yonyou (Hong Kong) co., Ltd., Infor, and Workday, Intuit Inc., Sage, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Xero Limited, Kingdee Internation Software Group (HK) Ltd. Priority Software, FreshBooks, among others are some of the major players in the global accounting software market.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

