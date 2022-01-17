Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June

Industrial migrant workers earned NT$1,958 more that month YOY, mostly from overtime

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 18:53
Industrial migrant workers in Taiwan averaged NT$30,000 in June

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Industrial migrant workers earned an average income of NT$30,541 (US$1,100) in June last year, up NT$1,958 year over year, which mostly came from an increase in overtime as they averaged 9.4 more hours of work that month than the previous year, according to a Ministry of Labor (MOL) survey.

The MOL on Monday (Jan. 17) announced the results of a survey on the management and employment of migrant workers for the month of June. From July to August, the ministry collected 4,643 samples from employers in the manufacturing and construction industries and 4,027 responses from household employers.

The survey shows that industrial migrant workers in Taiwan earned an average NT$30,541 in June, including a regular salary of NT$24,603 and NT$5,396 in overtime pay. They earned NT$1,958 more compared to June 2020, including an increase of NT$1,429 in overtime pay.

With regard to working hours, industrial migrants put in an average of 204.1 hours that month, an increase of 9.4 hours year over year. This included 167.7 regular working hours and 36.4 overtime hours, a decrease of 0.2 hours and an increase of 9.6, respectively, year over year.

Among industrial employers, 34.3% reported encountering difficulties with their migrant workers. The language barrier topped the complaints at 74.8%, followed by hygiene at 35.5% and attitude problems or poor self-discipline at 32.6%.
Ministry of Labor
MOL
industrial migrant workers
regular working hours
overtime pay

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
2022/01/13 11:15
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
Taiwan MOL to finish migrant worker immigration policy assessment by March
2022/01/10 18:12
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
Taiwanese netizens envious of migrant laborer's paycheck
2022/01/09 17:43
Taiwan's minimum monthly wage to increase to NT$25,250 in 2022
Taiwan's minimum monthly wage to increase to NT$25,250 in 2022
2021/12/29 14:21
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
2021/12/09 18:36

Updated : 2022-01-17 19:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
"