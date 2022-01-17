NFT project features southern Taiwan veteran engineer

NFT project “No Water No Fashion” opens for bidding on Jan. 27. (Screenshot, NWNF website) NFT project “No Water No Fashion” opens for bidding on Jan. 27. (Screenshot, NWNF website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The non-fungible token (NFT) project features a Kaohsiung-based engineer's photo that will be up for bid on Jan. 27.

Founded by Chen Tsai-yo (陳財佑) in 1991, a Kaohsiung-based water leak hunting company launched an NFT project titled “No Water No Fashion, NWNF” after Chen’s children took over. The younger generation aims at rebranding the company with blockchain, hence they divided their father’s photo, which has been used on the company’s signboard for decades, into 1,000 NFTs, according to Techbang.

The 60-year-old Chen took the black and white photo after graduating college and since then the image has been printed on the company’s promotion truck or signboards that can be seen easily in the city. Formosa TV reported that people tend to ask for Chen’s help when they face household leaking problems and that makes the engineer a well-known figure in Kaohsiung.

In order to expand Chen’s career, the new business runners will launch 1,000 minted images on Opensea and announce the first 50 items, with each unit to be sold at the price of ETH 0.01 (NT$926), on the whitelisting on Jan. 27.

Further, Chen will give up the portrait rights of his own photo due to his support of the idea of decentralization by blockchain. As a part of the rebranding, the company will release limited editions of chic T-shirts and more products.

For more information, please visit the official website and Instagram.



Chen used his own image to promote the company for years.（Facebook, 爆廢公社 photo）



NWNF program. (Screenshot, NWNF website)