Sodium Hypochlorite Market Trends with Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation

The sodium hypochlorite market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the sodium hypochlorite market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the sodium hypochlorite market both globally and regionally.
The sodium hypochlorite market revenue was US$ 279.3 million in 2021. The sodium hypochlorite market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 422.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Sodium hypochlorite is also known as liquid bleach. It consists of a sodium cation and a hypochlorite ion. In a long-term household chemical application, it is a highly reactive, volatile paler yellowish-green aqueous solution. Bleaching, sterilizing, germicidal, oxidizing, and disinfecting sodium hypochlorite is among the effects of sodium hypochlorite. The combination of chlorine gas and caustic soda produces sodium hypochlorite on a large scale. The powerful disinfectant properties of this ingredient make it a popular active ingredient in water treatment and cleaning solutions. In addition, it serves as a disinfectant that keeps swimming pools and drinking water safe and serves as a cleaning agent for veterinary, food processing, and odor elimination purposes. Paper & pulp and textile industries use it as a bleaching agent.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
With the rise in urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, the demand for wastewater chemical treatment has increased significantly. Thus, contributing to the growth of the global sodium hypochlorite market.
The sodium hypochlorite market is likely to be boosted by the exponentially expanding bleach demand in the textile industry and pulp and paper industry in the upcoming years.
The rising demand for sodium hypochlorite for disinfecting surgical instruments and hospital rooms grows in the medical industry. The global sodium hypochlorite market is likely to expand during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness about the need to disinfect office spaces, public restrooms, malls, and complexes drives demand for sodium hypochlorite, thereby driving the global market.
Due to sodium hypochlorite’s hazardous nature, it may slow down the market expansion.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
In COVID-19, the sanitizer industry reflected immense global sales. After the spread of the virus, it became evident how important personal hygiene was, which led to the widespread use of hand sanitizers and other disinfectants. Sodium hypochlorite is one of the primary feedstocks used by companies worldwide when formulating hygiene products. As people become more aware of the virtues of cleaning products, they use more of them, which drives up demand for products like sodium hypochlorite and propels the market forward. Additionally, an increase in demand for hand sanitizers during the pandemic has supported sodium hypochlorite market growth.
Regional Insights
During the forecast period, Europe is forecast to grow in the global sodium hypochlorite market growth. The market is likely to grow due to the increasing demand from several industries, such as paper, textile, and consumer goods. In addition, in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K., the economic development results in a significant demand for bleach, detergents, and surface cleaners that contain sodium hypochlorite.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global sodium hypochlorite market are:
Advance Chemicals
The Clorox Company
Hawkins, Incorporated
ICL Group Limited
Kemira Oyj
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Odyssey Manufacturing
Olin Corporation
PCC Group
Vynova Group
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global sodium hypochlorite market segmentation focuses on Application, End-Use, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Disinfection & Cleaning
Bleaching
Oxidizing
Others
Segmentation based on End-Use
Water treatment
Agricultural
Chemical
Others
