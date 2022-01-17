Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Size 2022: Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Future Investments, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The coated endotracheal tube market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the coated endotracheal tube market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the coated endotracheal tube market both globally and regionally.
The coated endotracheal tube market revenue was US$ 134.8 million in 2021. The coated endotracheal tube market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 240.99 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
An endotracheal tube is a medical device that provides artificial airways. This device delivers oxygen when patients cannot breathe on their own. In addition to helping the patient breathe, it enters through the mouth or nose into the trachea (windpipe). The coated endotracheal tube prevents biofilm by coating it with antithrombotic agents. It prevents biofilm formation and bacterial colonization, which reduces the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP).
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growth of the global coated endotracheal tubes market is mainly due to the increased use of surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries.
The rising number of ventilator-associated pneumonia cases, the use of technologically advanced endotracheal tubes, and developments in nanobiotechnology and drug design are forecast to drive the market for coated endotracheal tubes.
Laparoscopic surgeries may experience a slower global coated endotracheal tubes market growth due to a lack of skilled professionals and postoperative risks.
Due to the surge in the geriatric population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a high rate of VAP patients in developing countries, the global coated endotracheal tubes market presents lucrative opportunities for growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
With the advent of COVID-19, the demand for coated endotracheal tubes has significantly increased since breathing difficulties are one of the most obvious signs of infection. The pandemic led to emergency product approvals. For example, U.S.-based biotech firm N8 obtained emergency use authorization from Health Canada for its CeraSheild Endotracheal Tubes used in mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.
The company manufactures patented products with an anti-fouling coating designed to help prevent bacterial infections. COVID-19 patients require endotracheal intubation for their breathing so that their bodies can survive as their immune systems fight the virus. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global market.
Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the market in 2020, and this trend is forecast to continue throughout the forecast period. As a result of increasing cases of pulmonary conditions, pneumonia, cancer, and other diseases, the rate of death has increased. A primary factor contributing to the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market is the rise in demand for coated endotracheal tubes in such diseases.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global coated endotracheal tube market are:
Bactiguard Holding AB
C. R. Bard, Incorporated
Enox Biopharma Incorporated
Hospiteknik Healthcare
Innovative Surface Technologies, Incorporated
N8 Medical, LLC
Sharklet Technologies, Incorporated
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Teleflex Incorporated
Venner Medical GmbH
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global coated endotracheal tube market segmentation focuses on Intubation, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Intubation
Orotracheal Intubation
Nasotracheal Intubation
Segmentation based on Application
Anesthesia
Emergency Medicine
Others
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
