Small Modular Reactor Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis And Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand

The small modular reactor market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the small modular reactor market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the small modular reactor market both globally and regionally.

The small modular reactor market revenue was US$ 4.06 billion in 2021. The small modular reactor market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 18.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A small modular reactor (SMR) is a nuclear reactor with a power capability of less than 300MWe. Compared to traditional bulk reactors, SMRs are smaller and take less time to build. Due to the fact that an SMR is constructed in a factory using modules, and can achieve a high production rate. SMRs are still under development. The only three SMRs currently in advanced regulatory phases are the Power Modules from NuScale, the BWRX 300 from GE-Hitachi, and the Integral Molten Salt Reactor from Terrestrial Energy. SMRs can operate underground or as floating nuclear power plants. In addition to electricity generation, modular reactors use to desalinate seawater and heat processes. It is a safe, viable, and non-greenhouse gas emitted energy that is affordable, safe, and environmentally friendly.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors driving the global market include the growing demand for electricity and the flexibility in capacity and size of SMRs.

The use of an advanced reactor and energy storage will reduce emissions by increasing nuclear energy use. During the forecast period, all of these factors are forecast to present opportunities for the global market.

The deployment of small modular reactors faces stringent nuclear regulatory requirements, may negatively impact the global market’s growth.

Due to cost reductions from modularization and factory production, the market for small modular reactors is forecast to expand rapidly. Moreover, the demand for clean, reliable, and stable nuclear energy is driving the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

A pandemic has curtailed the development of small modular reactor technology and has begun to stall the expansion toward their commercialization. Initially, the impact is most apparent on the supply side for uranium, as several mines and nuclear facilities have suspended operations because of health concerns. There have been cutbacks in several major uranium mining countries, including Kazakhstan, Canada, and Namibia, which account for about two-thirds of world production. In addition, the pandemic has affected the design and construction schedules for reactors. Several conventional nuclear plants are currently experiencing extended outages caused by worker illness. With the delays in the design, licensing, and construction of small modular reactors and the decline in electricity demand, small modular reactor development suffered. Thus, all these factors had a negative impact on the global small modular reactor market.

Regional Insights

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecast to be the largest market. It is due to the increased deployment of SMRs in countries such as China and Japan. In addition to constructing generation III coastal nuclear power plants, China intends to accelerate the development of SMRs and offshore floating nuclear reactors. Furthermore, Japan has implemented policy reforms aimed at decarbonizing its energy sector more quickly.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global small modular reactor market are:

Brookfield, Fluor Corporation

General Atomics

General Electric

Holtec International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rolls Royce Plc

TerraPower LLC

Terrestrial Energy

X Energy LLC

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global small modular reactor market segmentation focuses on Reactor Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Reactor Type

Heavy Water Reactor (HWR)

Light Water Reactor (LWR)

Pressurized-water Reactor

Boiling-water Reactor

High-Temperature Gas Reactor (HTR)

Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR)

Molten Salt Reactor (MSR)

Segmentation based on Application

Desalination

Power Generation

Process Heat

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

· How does a global company acquire markets?

· What are its core strategies and policies?

· What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

· What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

· What are the leading competitors in the global market?

· Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

