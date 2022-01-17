Copper Sulfate Market 2022: Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Impact of COVID-19, Gross Margin, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2030

The copper sulfate market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the copper sulfate market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the copper sulfate market both globally and regionally.

The growth of the copper sulfate market is attributed to a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027 with the figured market size of $0.5 billion in 2020.

Copper sulfate or CuSO4 (H2O) x is a chemical compound that combines two non-metal elements, sulfur with copper. Copper Sulfate is used to remove bacteria, fungi, algae, and snails, however, the poisonous property of this inorganic substance depends on the percentage of copper available in the resulted product. Copper sulfate is mostly used in the development of strong pesticides.

The “x” in the copper sulfate formula CuSO4 (H2O) x signifies the number of water molecules present in the compound. Pent hydrate, a form of copper sulfate is the most commonly used compound that contains 25.47% copper, and 36.06% water, and 38.47% sulfate by mass. Other than that, anhydrous copper sulfate is widely used in industries as a principal raw material to produce fungicides and pesticides.

Factors affecting market

Copper sulfate properties make it convenient for use in mining & metallurgy, chemicals, healthcare, agriculture, and construction industries. Satisfying the food needs of the booming population is getting difficult; hence the use of copper sulfate has become essential in the agriculture industry. Other than that, copper sulfate is a highly used animal feed additive to maintain the ideal functioning process in the animal body.

Developing countries are making investments to expand the infrastructures which will raise the demand for copper sulfate. Hence, market growth is probable during the forecast period.

Copper is also required in the development of electronic products. With the rapid rise in the use of electric material, a tremendous quantity of copper is required to build electrical conduction.

Copper acts as an electrolyte in the metal, thus making it suitable for electroplating, refining, and battery development.

The demand for energy storage devices is increasing in small-scale and large-scale electric projects. Hence, the need for copper sulfate is also increasing worldwide.

The process of Copper sulfate includes enormous heating of copper and sulphuric acid that ends up generating mild toxins in the compound. Long-term consumption of these toxins could be harmful to health. Hence, these hazardous effects can lead to lessening the use of this inorganic compound. Moreover, Copper Sulfate also causes pollution and the risks can be the obstacle in the growth of the global copper sulfate market during the forecast period.

Regional analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the Copper Sulfate market owing to the major market share in 2020. The high demand from the construction, agriculture, and healthcare industry and the rising percentage of agricultural activities became the reason for the region’s dominance in the global market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global copper sulfate market

The COVID-19 outbreak ceased the growth of the global copper sulfate market for a longer time(18 months)

The value of Copper sulfate elevated during the pandemic due to the confinements in raw material supply and transportation.

The demand for copper sulfate in the electronic and other industries also went down that obstructed the market growth. However, the COVID-19 outbreak increased the requirement of copper sulfate in the health care industry.

Pandemic arrived with so many changes, making people realize the value of organic and plant-based material. People mostly preferred eco-friendly products to avoid the risk of infection. Copper Sulphate, being one of the inorganic compounds can be harmful to animals and people which creates a decline in the use.

COVID-19 became a hurdle in various infrastructure projects that reduced the demand for copper sulfate.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Anhydrous

Pentahydrate

Others

By Application

Chemicals

Agriculture

Construction

Healthcare

Mining and Metallurgy

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key players in the global Copper Sulfate market are:

Beneut Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Blue Line Corp

Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Highnic Group

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

NEKK Industrial Group

Noah technologies Corp.

Old Bridge Chemicals Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

