Sodium Sulphate Market Report – Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast 2022-2030

The sodium sulphate market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the sodium sulphate market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the sodium sulphate market both globally and regionally.

The sodium sulphate market value was more than $1.0 billion in 2020. The sodium sulphate market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Sodium sulphate in the form of pure hydrous sodium sulphate is known as mirabilite, and it is one of the primary sources of sodium sulphate in the form of anhydrous sodium sulphate. Traditionally, sodium sulphate was made using the LeBlanc process, but with technological advances, the LeBlanc process has been replaced by the Solvay process. Many industries use sodium sulphate as a laxative and fining agent.

In glass manufacturing, sodium sulphate also functions as a fining agent, which prevents bubbles from forming by removing scum. In addition, as a product of continuous technological advancement, sodium sulphate has also been used as a solar energy storage material. In order for sodium sulphate to change from solid to liquid, it requires a large amount of energy, highlighting its ability to store more energy for any particular mass.

Factors Affecting the Global Sodium Sulphate Market

Solar energy demand is likely to boost the market’s growth. Additionally, it may be harmful to people who suffer from stomach, spleen, and elderly disorders.

The lack of warning labels on sodium sulphate-containing products is forecast to hamper the growth of the sodium sulphate market.

Covid-19 Effects on the Global Sodium Sulphate Market

Coronavirus is having an adverse global effect that has negatively affected sodium sulphate demand.

In December 2019, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. There have been over a hundred occurrences of the disease around the world, and thousands have died. A number of industries have also suffered damage, including exports and imports, global manufacturing, tourism, and the financial sector.

In the last few months, downward pressure has increased over again on the global economy, which had previously shown signs of improvement. In addition to the decline in international economic development, the outbreak of the virus has added to its dangers. According to many international groups, the global economy is facing its most challenging period since the financial crisis.

Regional Analysis of the Global Sulphate Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and will continue to grow faster than the other regions during the forecast period, mainly due to high consumption for soaps & detergents, and textiles in China.

Key Players in the Global Sulphate Market

Several leading competitors profiled in the global sulphate market are:

The Aditya Birla Group

Atul Limited

ECOBAT Technologies Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Borden & Remington Corp.

Intersac

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

TCI Chemicals

Lenzing AG

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Analysis of the Global Sodium Sulphate Market

The global sulphate market segmentation focuses on Application, Product, Form, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Soaps and detergents

Textile

Glass

Pulp & Paper

Others

Segmentation based on Product

Natural

Synthetic

Segmentation based on Form

Salt Cake

Glauber’s Salt

Niter Cake

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

· How does a global company acquire markets?

· What are its core strategies and policies?

· What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

· What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

· What are the leading competitors in the global market?

· Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

