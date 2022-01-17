Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market 2022: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

The industrial carbon nanotubes market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the industrial carbon nanotubes market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the industrial carbon nanotubes market both globally and regionally.
The industrial carbon nanotubes market size was valued at ~ $2.1 billion in 2020. The market forecasts to grow with a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2027.
Carbon nanotubes used in the industrial sector are a sub-segment of the CNT technology which is less pure than the product of the other CNT segment. Graphene sheets are used to make CNTs; they are divided into single-walled (SWCNTs) and multi-walled (MWCNTs). MWCNTs also feature double-walled carbon nanotubes. Because of their superior mechanical properties, such as strength and flexibility, they are used for structural polymer composites in automotive parts and aerospace components. Carbon nanotube reinforced fibers have a higher stiffness compared to steel and are resistant to external damages. Conductive polymer composites benefit from CNTs’ high electrical conductivity. Electronic packaging, ESD materials, and EMI shielding use them as conductive fillers. Moreover, since CNTs have a high aspect ratio, they provide enough electrical conductivity with a smaller amount of CNTs. CNTs are suitable for various uses including flat panel displays, touch screens, and sensors. In addition, CNTs have a high surface area and high charge carrier capacity. In batteries and capacitors, they are the preferred electrode material.
Factors Affecting the Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market
A prominent factor driving the market for industrial carbon nanotubes is the need for lightweight structural composites and additives.
Due to CNTs’ superior properties and capacity to assist in designing lightweight parts, the aerospace & defense industry is on the rise in demand.
Increasing manufacturing costs limits investment opportunities, thus making it more difficult to set up a new manufacturing facility for CNTs.
Nanotechnology’s advances in producing CNTs and reinforcing them with diverse reinforcement materials are expected to drive the growth of novel applications during the forecast period. Scientists and carbon nanotube manufacturers are actively exploring ways to incorporate nanoparticles into the sector. Market growth for industrial carbon nanotubes may be facilitated by such activities.
Impact of Covid-19: The Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market
Globally, Covid-19’s negative economic effects and subsequent shrinking of GDP caused by the pandemic have changed consumer spending patterns.
Labor reductions and production limitations disrupted the global supply chain, creating a shortage of essential automotive components. Additionally, consumer confidence suffered due to uncertainty about the economy during the predicted period, impacting consumer spending.
CNT demand is expected to decline during the forecast period due to the decline in manufacturing output, shortage of workforce, and raw materials.
In economic downturns or high interest rates, new renewable electricity projects, windmills & tidal energy farms, biofuels, and renewable heat projects may remain on hold.
Most of the renewable energy sectors in these countries depend greatly on imports from other countries, notably China. This pandemic has primarily affected China, the known source in terms of material supply and material transport.
Regional Outlook: The Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market
There is a dominant force in the Asian Pacific region. APAC market players such as China, India, and Singapore have reacted to this trend with key strategies to maintain their hold post the end of the global forecast period. As far as North America is concerned, CNT is increasing its use in various sectors, including the electrical, defense, and aerospace industry. Among all North American markets, the U.S. market is the most important contributor to growth.
The reason for the APAC region’s dominant position in the Carbon Nanotubes market is the huge demand in fast-growing economies like India, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, and developed ones like China. With its large industrial plot, China is already producing carbon nanotubes and is expected to emerge as a world leader in the demand for them. In addition, other global economic leaders count China among the largest users of carbon nanotubes.
Prominent Players in the Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market
The major prominent players in the market are:
Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc.
Cabot Corporation
CHEAPTUBES
Hyperion Catalysis International
Jiangsu Tiannai Technology Co. Ltd.
Klean Industries
Arkema SA
Kumho Petrochemical
LG Chem
Nano-C, Nanocyl SA
Raymor Industries
Showa Denko K.K.
Nopo Nanotechnologies
OCSiAl
Ossila Ltd.
Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd.
CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.
Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries
Other Players
Aim of the Report: The Global Industrial Carbon Nanotubes Market
The market segmentation is based on Type, Technology, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)
Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)
Segmentation based on Technology
Arc Discharge
Laser Ablation
CVD
Catalytic CVD
High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide
CoMoCAT
Floating Catalyst
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Electronics & Semiconductor
Display
Integrated Circuits
Transistors
Industrial Sensors
Superconductors
Others
Energy Storage
Li-ion Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Fuel Cells
Solar PV Cells
Hydrogen Storage
Electrochemical
Structural Composites
Aerospace: Airframe, Body Parts, Others
Defense: Bulletproof Vests, Combat Jackets, Protection Blankets, and Others
Sporting Goods: Golf Sticks, Tennis Rackets, Helmets, Sports Bicycle, and Others
Wind Turbine
Automotive
Construction
Rubber & Tires
Others
Chemical Materials
Coatings, Adhesives, and Sealants
Catalyst
Water Filtration
Polymers
Fire Retardants
Others
Medical & Pharmacy
Transdermal Drug Delivery
Cancer Treatment
Proteomics
Others
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:
· How does a global company acquire markets?
· What are its core strategies and policies?
· What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
· What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?
· What are the leading competitors in the global market?
· Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
