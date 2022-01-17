Protein Hydrolysate Market Growth Drivers 2022, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies

The protein hydrolysate market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the protein hydrolysate market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the protein hydrolysate market both globally and regionally.

The protein hydrolysate market size was valued at more than USD 150 million in 2020, which is expected to grow to register a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Protein hydrolysate is a product of various enzymes, alkalies, or acids that yields protein. A variety of plants and animals produce it, as well as various milk products. During hospitalization and the treatment of various diseases, patients cannot take protein from regular food, so protein hydrolysate is commonly administered. Most of these proteins come in the form of solids or liquids. Globally, there has been an increasing demand for protein hydrolysate due to increased awareness about consuming a balanced diet and increased spending capacity of consumers.

Market Dynamics: The Protein Hydrolysate Market

The market price for hydrolysate proteins is extremely high because different plants, animals, and milk products are used to produce them. The proteins listed in these diets are recommended by doctors as a way to supplement their nutrition. Consequently, these factors affect the growth of the market for protein hydrolysate in economies with low- and middle-incomes.

Across the globe, shoppers will have more disposable income and will seek out nutrient-rich products derived from plant and animal sources, as well as various dairy products.

The demand for infant food has increased in recent years because people are concerned about preventing malnutrition in future stages, which has led to an increase in the market for protein hydrolysate.

Additionally, government policies regarding the production and consumption of animal products have hampered the growth of the protein hydrolysate market.

The global protein hydrolysate market is experiencing growth opportunities due to the rapidly growing e-commerce industry and awareness of the benefits of protein hydrolysate for the growth of infants at an early age.

Impact of Covid-19

This pandemic is expected to have a profound effect on the market for protein hydrolysates. The global market for nutritional food products is growing in response to the demand for building immunity. Disruptions in the supply chain and low spending on expensive nutritional products, however, will lead to the stalling of the market growth. Thus, a marked increase in the global sale of protein hydrolysate may be anticipated by the end of 2020.

Regional Outlook of the Protein Hydrolysates Market

Protein hydrolysate market sizes can be segmented by geography into five different regions: North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Globally, North America holds the largest share of the market for protein hydrolysates, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The North American market for protein hydrolysate is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

A large number of small players participate in the global protein hydrolysate market, which is highly fragmented. On the global protein hydrolysate market, there are several key players –

Abbott Laboratories

ADM Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

Agrilife

Arla Foods

BRISK BIO

AMCO Proteins

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Danone Nutricia

Friesland Campina

Glanbia PLC

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Hilmar Ingredients

Kerry Group PLC

Outline of the Report

An analysis of the global protein hydrolysate market is outlined in the report by type, form, and application.

Segmentation based on the Type

Milk

Plant

Animal

Segmentation based on the Process

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis

Segmentation based on the Form

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation based on the Application –

Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

