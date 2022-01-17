Army disinfects Taipei's main transportation hub

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 40 troops from the Army's 33rd Chemical Corps were dispatched Monday morning (Jan. 17) to carry out disinfection of Taipei’s major transportation hub.

The group assembled at Taipei Main Station at 9:00 a.m., and after inspecting equipment and assigning tasks, they divided into two groups to disinfect Taipei Bus Station, the Taipei Main Station stop of the Taoyuan Airport MRT, and other areas of the station, Military News Agency reported.

Taipei Department of Environmental Protection official Chen Chien-liang (陳建良) said that from Monday until the Lunar New Year, the city’s epidemic prevention team will continue to cooperate with the 33rd Chemical Corps to disinfect all of the capital’s major transportation hubs, quarantine hotels, MRT stations, night markets, business districts, and other public areas to ensure the safety and health of the public.

He also called on the public to follow the measures implemented by the Central Epidemic Command Center and to continue wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and social distancing.