Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest of 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 17) announced 17 local COVID cases, the highest single-day case count reported so far in 2022.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 48 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include eight males and nine females ranging from under the age of five to their 60s. Of these cases, 14 are tied to a cluster infection at the Tasty steak house in Taoyuan City, one is a contact of a Taipei City Hospital case, and the source of infection of two cases is still under investigation.

Imported cases

The 48 imported cases include 28 males and 20 females ranging in age from under the age of 10 to their 50s. Of the imported cases, 37 tested positive upon arrival at the airport, while 11 tested positive during quarantine.

Between Jan. 2-16, they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (28 cases), the Philippines, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Canada, Denmark, and Germany. The country of origin of 11 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,278,363 COVID tests, with 5,258,762 coming back negative. Of the 17,885 confirmed cases, 3,122 were imported, 14,709 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 115 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.