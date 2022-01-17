Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese research ship detected near Taiwan

Chinese scientific expedition vessel sailed into Bashi Channel for past 2 days

  151
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 14:12
Chinese scientific expedition vessel. (Facebook, Southwest Airspace of Taiwan photo)

Chinese scientific expedition vessel. (Facebook, Southwest Airspace of Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese research ship was recently spotted in waters near Taiwan.

The Chinese scientific expedition vessel “Experiment No. 1" entered the Bashi Channel from the west on Sunday (Jan. 16), Liberty Times reported. The ship sailed back to Shanwei, Guangdong Province on Monday (Jan. 17) morning.

In August, Japanese media reported that a Chinese warship was being deployed 24 hours a day in the waters between Yonaguni Island and northeast Taiwan. Meanwhile, The People's Liberation Army Navy had already been regularly sending two warships north of the Diaoyu Islands.
Taiwan
China
Chinese research ship
PLA
Bashi Channel

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
City of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
2022/01/16 17:54
Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
2022/01/16 17:45
TECO director suggests Canada's Ontario establish trade office in Taipei
TECO director suggests Canada's Ontario establish trade office in Taipei
2022/01/16 16:38
Taiwan's KMT says public health most important when considering Fukushima food imports
Taiwan's KMT says public health most important when considering Fukushima food imports
2022/01/16 12:34
China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
2022/01/16 11:41