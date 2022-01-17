Chinese research ship detected near Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese research ship was recently spotted in waters near Taiwan.

The Chinese scientific expedition vessel “Experiment No. 1" entered the Bashi Channel from the west on Sunday (Jan. 16), Liberty Times reported. The ship sailed back to Shanwei, Guangdong Province on Monday (Jan. 17) morning.

In August, Japanese media reported that a Chinese warship was being deployed 24 hours a day in the waters between Yonaguni Island and northeast Taiwan. Meanwhile, The People's Liberation Army Navy had already been regularly sending two warships north of the Diaoyu Islands.