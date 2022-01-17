Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty

2 Compal Electronics workers dined at Tasty on same day as Union Bank cases

  222
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 12:34
Entrance to Compal Electronics factory in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District. (Google Maps image)

Entrance to Compal Electronics factory in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Compal Electronics (仁寶電腦) factory in Taoyuan City has been closed for disinfection and 1,500 workers tested for COVID after a couple who works at the factory were found to be among the confirmed cases tied to the Tasty steak house.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that a couple, identified as case Nos. 17,883 and 17,884, had dined at the Tasty steak house in Zhongli District on Jan. 7 and had sat near case No. 17,630, an employee of the Union Bank branch tied to an Omicron cluster infection. Chen said that both cases are employees of the Compal Electronics plant in Taoyuan City's Pingzhen District.

At a subsequent press conference, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that epidemic prevention experts from the CECC were dispatched to the Compal Electronics factory on Saturday (Jan. 15) to conduct an environmental risk assessment.

Cheng said that from Jan. 15-16, the factory was closed for disinfection and 1,500 employees who had entered and exited the factory from Jan. 8-15 have been tested for COVID, including 1,000 Taiwanese citizens and 500 foreign migrant workers. In addition, 300 workers from third-party manufacturers, were also tested for the virus.

Thus far, the 500 migrant workers have tested negative for the virus, while the results of the tests on the other workers are still pending. There are 22 workers who have been placed in home isolation.
Compal Electronics
Covid cluster infection
Omicron cluster
Omicron cluster infection
Covid infections
Covid cases
Tasty
Tasty cluster infection
Union Bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
2022/01/15 14:17
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
2022/01/14 17:53
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
2022/01/14 14:18
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
2022/01/14 12:32
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
2022/01/14 11:24

Updated : 2022-01-17 13:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Taiwan launches COVID vaccine booster campaign
Taiwan launches COVID vaccine booster campaign
"