1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Compal Electronics (仁寶電腦) factory in Taoyuan City has been closed for disinfection and 1,500 workers tested for COVID after a couple who works at the factory were found to be among the confirmed cases tied to the Tasty steak house.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that a couple, identified as case Nos. 17,883 and 17,884, had dined at the Tasty steak house in Zhongli District on Jan. 7 and had sat near case No. 17,630, an employee of the Union Bank branch tied to an Omicron cluster infection. Chen said that both cases are employees of the Compal Electronics plant in Taoyuan City's Pingzhen District.

At a subsequent press conference, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that epidemic prevention experts from the CECC were dispatched to the Compal Electronics factory on Saturday (Jan. 15) to conduct an environmental risk assessment.

Cheng said that from Jan. 15-16, the factory was closed for disinfection and 1,500 employees who had entered and exited the factory from Jan. 8-15 have been tested for COVID, including 1,000 Taiwanese citizens and 500 foreign migrant workers. In addition, 300 workers from third-party manufacturers, were also tested for the virus.

Thus far, the 500 migrant workers have tested negative for the virus, while the results of the tests on the other workers are still pending. There are 22 workers who have been placed in home isolation.