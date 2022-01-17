Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to set up government units for pet management for first time

At least 2 million out of total 7 million households keep a pet

  124
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 12:28
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is establishing a unit for pet industry supervision at central and local governments, the first of its kind in the country as it seeks to improve animal welfare.

The unit will be dedicated to the management and care of pets from the cradle to the grave. At least 100 positions will be created at the Council of Agriculture and municipal governments, at a budget of NT$130 million (US$4.72 million) a year, according to COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan. 15).

The objectives for the division entail better supervision and development of emerging pet businesses, including pet-sitting, grooming, training, health insurance, and funeral practices. A focus will also be placed on improving rules for animal performances.

Meanwhile, the unit will channel resources to cultivating talent in the pet sector and educating both the businesses and consumers about the right attitudes toward the industry. In addition, a multi-tiered scheme will be introduced to prevent the import of invasive species, Chen added.

Taiwan has a pet market of NT$50 billion a year, with 2 million out of the total 7 million households having pets. The number of domestic dogs and cats combined has reached 2.3 million, making furry companions important family members.
pet
Taiwan
furry
COA
pet industry
invasive species

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
2022/01/16 17:45
TECO director suggests Canada's Ontario establish trade office in Taipei
TECO director suggests Canada's Ontario establish trade office in Taipei
2022/01/16 16:38
Taiwan's KMT says public health most important when considering Fukushima food imports
Taiwan's KMT says public health most important when considering Fukushima food imports
2022/01/16 12:34
European Parliament to review policy reports advocating more support for Taiwan
European Parliament to review policy reports advocating more support for Taiwan
2022/01/16 11:21
Recall and referendum reform would be a mistake for Taiwan
Recall and referendum reform would be a mistake for Taiwan
2022/01/16 11:00