Over 700 Bank of Taiwan ATMs now provide new banknotes

Exchanging old banknotes for new ones a tradition prior to LNY holiday

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 11:37
New Taiwan Dollar banknotes. 

New Taiwan Dollar banknotes.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New NT dollar banknotes are now available at the more than 700 automatic telling machines (ATMs) of the Bank of Taiwan, as part of the government’s effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk.

It’s customary for Taiwanese people to exchange used banknotes for new ones ahead of the Lunar New Year, when “red envelopes” containing money are doled out to family members as a way of wishing them good fortune.

Traditionally people head to dedicated banks for the service over the counter, but to address cluster concerns amid the pandemic, the state-owned Bank of Taiwan has made new notes available at its 765 ATMs across the country from Sunday (Jan. 16), per CNA. People are encouraged to make the most of the ATMs to reduce contact.

Residents can still visit the 454 branches of the eight financial institutions nationwide between Jan. 24-28 to acquire new banknotes. The facilities include the Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Land Bank of Taiwan, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, Taiwan Business Bank, and Chunghwa Post.
