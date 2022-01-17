Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day

Patients lining up at the NCKUH for booster shots. (NCKU photo) Patients lining up at the NCKUH for booster shots. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan braces itself and rushes to administer booster shots in response to COVID-19’s Omicron variant, the National Cheng Kung University Hospital (NCKUH) stepped up its efficiency and vaccinated nearly 10,000 people on Saturday (Jan. 15).

According to the NCKUH, a total of 10,247 people registered for vaccination appointments on Saturday. In order to streamline the process of vaccination, the NCKUH pre-planned clear routes for patients to reduce the time needed from entering the hospital, conducting health assessment, to vaccine administration to as little as 15 minutes.

“The hospital is fully prepared to take on new challenges in the age of COVID-19 and protect civilians’ health from the frontline,” said the NCKUH in a statement.

ETToday reported that the hospital began admitting patients earlier than planned when it saw a line forming to keep them from waiting in the cold. By 8:15 a.m., patients who pre-registered for an appointment experienced no wait time.

Between 7:50 a.m. and 12 p.m., over 4,300 people had received their shots. Aside from praising the clearly-planned routes and the environment’s cleanliness, patients also enjoyed a live piano performance at the hospital.

In 2021, the NCKUH administered as many as 10,080 doses of vaccine in a day, a record that may soon be broken as booster shot administration continues. Anyone above the age of 18 who received a second dose of COVID vaccine at least 12 weeks prior is eligible for a booster shot.



Patients reported short to no wait times when they arrived at the NCKUH for their vaccine appointments. (NCKU photo)



Pharmacists prepare vaccines ahead of administration. (NCKU photo)