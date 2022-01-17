Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day

Patients praise the National Cheng Kung University Hospital for its efficiency, consideration

  107
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 11:09
Patients lining up at the NCKUH for booster shots. (NCKU photo)

Patients lining up at the NCKUH for booster shots. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan braces itself and rushes to administer booster shots in response to COVID-19’s Omicron variant, the National Cheng Kung University Hospital (NCKUH) stepped up its efficiency and vaccinated nearly 10,000 people on Saturday (Jan. 15).

According to the NCKUH, a total of 10,247 people registered for vaccination appointments on Saturday. In order to streamline the process of vaccination, the NCKUH pre-planned clear routes for patients to reduce the time needed from entering the hospital, conducting health assessment, to vaccine administration to as little as 15 minutes.

“The hospital is fully prepared to take on new challenges in the age of COVID-19 and protect civilians’ health from the frontline,” said the NCKUH in a statement.

ETToday reported that the hospital began admitting patients earlier than planned when it saw a line forming to keep them from waiting in the cold. By 8:15 a.m., patients who pre-registered for an appointment experienced no wait time.

Between 7:50 a.m. and 12 p.m., over 4,300 people had received their shots. Aside from praising the clearly-planned routes and the environment’s cleanliness, patients also enjoyed a live piano performance at the hospital.

In 2021, the NCKUH administered as many as 10,080 doses of vaccine in a day, a record that may soon be broken as booster shot administration continues. Anyone above the age of 18 who received a second dose of COVID vaccine at least 12 weeks prior is eligible for a booster shot.

Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day
Patients reported short to no wait times when they arrived at the NCKUH for their vaccine appointments. (NCKU photo)

Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day
Pharmacists prepare vaccines ahead of administration. (NCKU photo)
National Cheng Kung University
NCKU
National Cheng Kung University Hospital
NCKU Hospital
COVID-19
vaccination
vaccine
booster shot
Omicron

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
City of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
2022/01/16 17:54
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
2022/01/15 20:13
Taiwan launches COVID vaccine booster campaign
Taiwan launches COVID vaccine booster campaign
2022/01/15 18:57
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
2022/01/15 16:28
Taiwan to start importing Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills by March
Taiwan to start importing Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills by March
2022/01/15 14:53

Updated : 2022-01-17 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"