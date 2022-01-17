Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spencer scores 26 to carry Loyola (Md.) over Lehigh 69-57

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 09:47
Spencer scores 26 to carry Loyola (Md.) over Lehigh 69-57

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Cam Spencer had 26 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Lehigh 69-57 on Sunday night.

Jaylin Andrews had 17 points and seven rebounds for Loyola (Md.) (11-6, 5-1 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Golden Dike added 10 points.

Evan Taylor had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks (6-12, 4-2). Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-17 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"