Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US, Japan in talks to store munitions near Taiwan

Missiles could be deployed quickly in case of Taiwan Strait conflict

  365
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 10:35
Long Range Anti-Ship Missile. (Lockheed Martin photo)

Long Range Anti-Ship Missile. (Lockheed Martin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. and Japan are in talks to stockpile munitions in each other's military facilities all over Japan, including islands near Taiwan, in preparation for potential regional conflicts.

The two countries had discussed the issue during the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee two-plus-two meeting, pledging to remain "committed to increasing joint/shared use of U.S. and Japanese facilities, including efforts to strengthen Japan Self-Defense Forces' posture in areas including its southwestern islands."

Joint use of facilities not only includes stockpiling weapons but also the shared use of runways, Nikkei cited a source familiar with the talks.

Japan’s southwestern islands, known as the Nansei Islands, span from Kyushu’s south to northern Taiwan. The allies would have stockpiles of munitions that can quickly be deployed in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding area if such an agreement is made official, Nikkei reported.

Yonaguni Island, the westernmost of the Nansei Islands, is located 108 km east of Taiwan.

Precision-guided munitions will likely play an essential role in a Taiwan Strait conflict. They are key to overcoming China's strategy of denying the U.S. and allied forces access to the East and South China seas.

Stockpiling munitions would ensure the U.S. and Japan would have sufficient arms to deploy during a regional conflict. Currently, the three types of missiles that could be in short supply in the near future include the Joint Air-to-Surface Strike Missile, Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, and the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile, according to Nikkei.

A Congressional Research Service report warned in June that these three missiles "are being procured in relatively small quantities, given their potential use rates in a high-intensity conflict scenario, along with the time it would take for replacement spent munitions once initial inventories are exhausted."
Taiwan
Japan
U.S.
missiles
munitions
Taiwan Strait
China

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
City of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
2022/01/16 17:54
Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
2022/01/16 17:45
TECO director suggests Canada's Ontario establish trade office in Taipei
TECO director suggests Canada's Ontario establish trade office in Taipei
2022/01/16 16:38
Taiwan's KMT says public health most important when considering Fukushima food imports
Taiwan's KMT says public health most important when considering Fukushima food imports
2022/01/16 12:34
China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
2022/01/16 11:41

Updated : 2022-01-17 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"