Man in south Taiwan arrested for series of furniture fires

Firefighters put out one of three fires that burned down a pile of discarded furniture left on the street. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After fires were reported at three locations in Kaohsiung City within a span of an hour on Sunday evening (Jan. 16), the police arrested a man who allegedly set fire to discarded furniture on the street.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, local residents have left old furniture on the street for the cleaning team to pick up. The Kaohsiung City Police Department Linyuan Precinct received reports of three fires at locations with furniture piles at 6:57 p.m., 7:39 p.m., and 7:48 p.m., CNA reported.

Police officers rushed to control traffic while firefighters worked to put out the fires and rescue people. The first two fires were put out quickly and resulted in no casualties.

The third fire spread to the first floor of a nearby building, damaging a washing machine and scooter inside and trapping four men and one woman on the roof. They were rescued by firefighters and were unharmed; the fire was put out at 8:02 p.m.

According to the police, a witness told officers that a man wearing a white helmet on a scooter set fire to a newspaper before throwing it to a pile of furniture, riding off after the fire caught on. After going through surveillance camera footage, the police tracked down a 37-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) and arrested him at his home at 8:20 p.m.

Chen originally denied the allegations, but confessed after seeing the police’s evidence, claiming that he burned the discarded furniture for obstructing traffic, per CNA. The police charged him with arson.