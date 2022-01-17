Kaadas Introduces Game-Changing Digital Locks with Facial Recognition Technology - a Collaboration With Lamborghini

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 January 2021 - Arrive at the new era of smart homes with Kaadas' high-tech, exclusive collection of Lamborghini smart facial-recognition door locks. With 3D structured light technology which enables the lock to reach millimetre level accuracy, you can experience smart and revolutionary technology right at your doorstep.









Experience the Revolutionary Facial Recognition Technology

Kaadas' brand new Lamborghini door locks keep your home protected and secure with state-of-the-art facial recognition technology, which allows you to unlock the door with your face. The mechanics behind the smart door lock is supported by its ability to capture three-dimensional dynamic information of your face by extracting facial features and bone structure to build an accurate 3D face model. This means that the door will not be able to be unlocked by a photo or video of your face as well.

With cutting edge, facial recognition technology and a sensitive wake-up face recognition functionality, gone will be the days where you fumble to open the door with your hands full. All you need to unlock your door at any time of the day is your face. Battery life is also not a problem since the latest series of Kaadas' Lamborghini locks come with a 5000mAh lithium-polymer battery, boasting a longer battery life.

Unlock Smarter Options For Your Home

On top of 3D facial recognition technology, Kaadas X Lamborghini door locks also boast a myriad of security features, which offer users five different methods to unlock the door. Users can either choose to unlock by facial recognition, fingerprint, PIN code, CPU card (encrypted and comes with copy-prevention technology) or a mechanical override key. Not to mention, the PIN code method also comes with a fake PIN feature to prevent anyone from being able to read your pin. To put your mind at ease, the sleek door lock unlocks swiftly and locks automatically once it is closed.

Protect Your Home With the Most Beautiful, Elegant and Advanced Digital Lock

Made for the sleekest of homes, the Kaadas X Lamborghini comes in two elegant colourways - gold and copper, making it the perfect door lock for modern smart homes in Singapore. The facial recognition door lock is priced at $1489, with a door and gate bundle going for $1829. Get your hands on the new-age door lock at Kaadas Singapore from 1 January 2022.

About Kaadas

With more than 30 years of expertise in the lock industry, Kaadas has forged forward to the forefront of digital lock technology to become the leading manufacturer of high-end smart locks, serving customers in more than 67 countries. The brand also has a world-class research and design team working on creating the best products for their customers around the world.





