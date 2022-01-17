Alexa
Marfo scores 16 to lift Quinnipiac over Fairfield 72-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 06:50
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo posted 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists to guide Quinnipiac to a 72-66 victory over Fairfield on Sunday.

Tymu Chenery added 13 points for the Bobcats (9-6, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brendan McGuire added 10 points and seven assists, while Matt Balanc had eight rebounds.

Supreme Cook had 13 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Stags (8-9, 2-4), who have now lost six games in a row. Jake Wojcik had 12 points and seven rebounds and Taj Benning scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

