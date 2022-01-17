MATCHDAY: Milan can move top in Italy with win over Spezia

AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, front, celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, during an Italian Cup soccer mat... AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, front, celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

AC Milan's players celebrate their victory at the end of the Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Ita... AC Milan's players celebrate their victory at the end of the Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

AC Milan can move into top spot in Serie A with a win at home to relegation-threatened Spezia. Victory would send the Rossoneri a point above defending champion Inter, albeit having played a match more than their bitter rival. Spezia is only three points above the drop zone but injury-hit Milan struggled and needed extra time midweek to beat Genoa 3-1 in the Italian Cup. Third-place Napoli will be looking to keep up the pressure on the top two when it visits Bologna. Napoli is seven points below Inter. Genoa fired coach Andriy Shevchenko after that loss to Milan and under-17 team coach Abdoulay Konko will be in charge for its trip to Fiorentina.

