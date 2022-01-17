Falko scores 22 to lift Binghamton over Maine 73-65

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Jacob Falko had 22 points as Binghamton beat Maine 73-65 on Sunday.

John McGriff had 18 points and six rebounds for Binghamton (6-7, 3-1 America East Conference). Tyler Bertram added 10 points. Christian Hinckson had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Sam Ihekwoaba had 13 points for the Black Bears (3-11, 0-3), who have now lost five consecutive games. Peter Filipovity added 12 points. Adefolalrin Adetogun had seven rebounds.

