Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Perez scores 33 to carry Manhattan past Canisius 80-75

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 06:33
Perez scores 33 to carry Manhattan past Canisius 80-75

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez had a season-high 33 points as Manhattan narrowly beat Canisius 80-75 on Sunday.

Samir Stewart had 11 points for Manhattan (9-4, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Buchanan added 10 points.

Ahamadou Fofana had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-11, 1-4). Akrum Ahemed added 13 points. Malek Green had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-17 09:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"