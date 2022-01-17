Boston, Henderson help No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 61-52 on Sunday.

Boston also had 13 rebounds for South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won five straight since falling at Missouri on Dec. 30

Makayla Daniels led Arkansas (11-6, 1-3) with 17 points. Amber Ramirez added 14.

South Carolina dominated with size and length, forcing Arkansas into 28% shooting and outrebounding the Razorbacks 45-25, but also had 19 turnovers.

The game was South Carolina's second straight in which it was dominant defensively, but had bouts of indecision on offense. The Gamecocks shot 35% in Thursday's 20-point win over Texas A&M and 41% Sunday against Arkansas.

“We just get stagnant,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “We’re hesitant shooting the ball, driving the ball. Obviously, we’re working on some things, they’re not going to just be perfect. Going to take us a little bit of time to find that healthy balance.”

The Gamecocks led by 20 points in the third quarter, going on a 15-2 run and taking advantage of an Arkansas scoring drought that lasted almost six minutes.

After the Razorbacks pulled within four with just over four minutes left, South Carolina scored four points in five seconds to build the lead back to eight.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Host Vanderbilt on Jan. 24

Arkansas: At Alabama on Thursday night.