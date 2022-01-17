Alexa
Miami women pull out 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 05:26
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami's defense clamped down in the fourth quarter for a 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Ja'Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes, including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining. Georgia Tech came out of a timeout and executed perfectly for Williams to make a layup.

Marshall hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the third quarter to pull Miami within 41-35.

Georgia Tech, playing its fourth game in eight days, was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. The Yellow Jackets didn't score in the final three minutes, missing three shots with a turnover that led to the winning basket.

Williams finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Nerea Hermosa scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (13-4, 4-2) and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 10.

Georgia Tech shot 29% (16 of 56) and was just 2 of 13 from 3-point range, including two misses in the final minute.

Miami led 4-0 and trailed after tying the game at 13 until Williams' game-winner.

Updated : 2022-01-17 07:26 GMT+08:00

