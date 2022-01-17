Alexa
Pointer sparks No. 12 LSU to 82-64 win over Vanderbilt

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 04:33
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 20 points, Khayla Pointer had 10 of her 17 points in a pivotal third quarter and No. 12 LSU pulled away from Vanderbilt for an 82-64 win on Sunday.

Morris had 18 of her points by halftime, but the Tigers only led 43-36. Pointer had two baskets in an opening 8-0 run in the third quarter and added six more points as LSU closed it with a 13-2 surge for a 66-45 lead.

LSU was 10-of-14 shooting in the third quarter to 4 of 20 for Vanderbilt.

Faustine Aifuwa also scored 20 points for LSU (17-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) and Jailin Cherry had 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Pointer added seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Brinae Alexander scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half for the Commodores (10-8, 1-3). Iyana Moore had 12 of her 14 points in the first half. Kaylon Smith added 11 points.

LSU finished at 58% from the field (35 of 60) with Aifuwa going 10 of 12, Pointer 7 of 10 and Morris 9 of 13. Vanderbilt finished at 34% (25 of 74).

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-17 05:57 GMT+08:00

