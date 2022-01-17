Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jolly scores 17 to send Iona to 78-55 romp over Niagara

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 04:44
Jolly scores 17 to send Iona to 78-55 romp over Niagara

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 17 points and seven rebounds to propel Iona to a 78-55 romp over Niagara in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action on Sunday.

Berrick JeanLouis had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Gaels (14-3, 6-0), who have won seven straight at home. Quinn Slazinski and Ryan Myers added 10 points apiece. Nelly Junior Joseph tied a career high with 15 rebounds, but he missed all 12 of his shots and scored six.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (7-8, 2-4). Noah Thomasson added 11 points and Jordan Cintron had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-17 05:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
New Taipei mayor gradually begins implementing vaccine passports for Taiwan’s largest city
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"