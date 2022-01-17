Rennes routs Bordeaux 6-0 to move into 4th place, Monaco 5th

PARIS (AP) — Rennes bounced back in style from three straight defeats by routing struggling Bordeaux 6-0 at home to reclaim fourth place in the French league on Sunday.

Striker Gaetan Laborde and winger Martin Terrier each scored to reach 10 league goals apiece this season — as many as Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Terrier put Rennes ahead before captain Benjamin Bourigeaud netted just before the break. Laborde struck on the hour before Adrien Truffert scored in the 69th minute and fellow substitute Serhou Guirassy netted twice in the closing stages.

Philippe Clement’s first home game in charge of Monaco saw France striker Wissam Ben Yedder score twice in a 4-0 home win. Monaco moved ahead of Lens on goal difference into fifth.

Strasbourg climbed into sixth after rallying to win 3-1 at home to Montpellier, which was seeking a fifth straight win.

Midfielder Florent Mollet gave Montpellier an early lead, but Strasbourg scored three times in the last 15 minutes through Majeed Waris, Adrien Thomasson and veteran striker Kevin Gameiro.

Later Sunday, third-placed Marseille was hosting defending champion Lille, needing victory to move level on points with second-placed Nice. Midtable Lyon was visiting lowly Troyes.

OTHER MATCHES

Metz moved away from the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Reims and strugglers Lorient drew 0-0 at home to Angers.

Runaway league leader PSG remains 11 points clear of Nice after a scrappy 2-0 home win against Brest on Saturday.

