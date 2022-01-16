All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 33 18 10 3 2 41 103 96 Providence 28 15 9 3 1 34 87 72 Springfield 33 18 11 3 1 40 108 106 Hartford 31 16 10 3 2 37 94 90 Charlotte 31 17 12 2 0 36 105 90 Lehigh Valley 29 10 12 5 2 27 77 94 Bridgeport 36 13 16 3 4 33 96 110 WB/Scranton 29 10 15 1 3 24 68 99

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 28 20 4 4 0 44 104 73 Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 123 119 Toronto 28 16 10 1 1 34 93 94 Laval 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 93 Cleveland 29 12 10 4 3 31 87 94 Syracuse 27 12 11 3 1 28 80 87 Belleville 30 15 15 0 0 30 92 94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 32 23 6 2 1 49 109 79 Manitoba 32 20 9 2 1 43 97 76 Grand Rapids 31 14 11 4 2 34 89 90 Rockford 28 14 12 1 1 30 83 86 Iowa 31 14 13 3 1 32 89 90 Milwaukee 35 13 18 2 2 30 98 120 Texas 26 8 14 3 1 20 75 100

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 31 22 6 2 1 47 108 76 Ontario 28 18 6 3 1 40 109 87 Henderson 29 16 10 2 1 35 89 79 Colorado 32 16 11 3 2 37 104 101 Bakersfield 26 12 8 3 3 30 77 73 Tucson 28 12 13 2 1 27 71 93 Abbotsford 27 11 12 3 1 26 81 83 San Diego 26 11 13 2 0 24 68 84 San Jose 31 13 17 1 0 27 94 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Belleville 6, Rochester 5

Charlotte 8, Texas 3

Cleveland 5, Rockford 4

Iowa 3, Chicago 2

Manitoba 2, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 4, Utica 3

Toronto 4, Hershey 3

Providence 5, Springfield 3

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Hartford 4, Laval 0

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, Henderson 2

San Diego 4, Abbotsford 3

Stockton 4, Tucson 1

Sunday's Games

Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.