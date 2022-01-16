Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 29 23 4 1 1 50 105 60
Knoxville 27 21 3 1 2 45 105 60
Quad City 27 17 4 2 4 40 95 67
Fayetteville 27 17 9 1 0 35 85 66
Peoria 24 15 5 1 3 34 85 55
Roanoke 25 14 6 2 3 34 74 59
Pensacola 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 83
Evansville 27 13 14 0 0 26 67 74
Birmingham 28 5 19 4 0 14 64 112
Macon 28 5 21 1 1 12 56 118
Vermilion County 24 3 19 2 0 8 40 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Macon 4, Knoxville 3

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 1, Evansville 0

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 0

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

