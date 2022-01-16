All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 38 26 7 5 57 158 111 Tampa Bay 40 26 9 5 57 135 113 Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93 Boston 35 22 11 2 46 111 90 Detroit 39 17 17 5 39 105 128 Buffalo 37 11 20 6 28 96 130 Ottawa 31 11 18 2 24 89 112 Montreal 36 7 24 5 19 76 131

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96 Carolina 35 25 8 2 52 119 80 Washington 38 21 8 9 51 127 104 Pittsburgh 37 22 10 5 49 120 97 Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 94 125 New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129 N.Y. Islanders 30 11 13 6 28 67 84

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 35 24 8 3 51 152 112 Nashville 39 24 12 3 51 121 107 St. Louis 38 22 11 5 49 133 105 Minnesota 34 22 10 2 46 129 105 Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99 Dallas 35 18 15 2 38 99 106 Chicago 38 15 18 5 35 93 123 Arizona 36 8 24 4 20 77 138

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117 Los Angeles 38 20 13 5 45 109 97 Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120 San Jose 39 20 17 2 42 106 119 Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 94 108 Seattle 37 10 23 4 24 99 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Carolina 4, Vancouver 1

Boston 4, Nashville 3, OT

Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

Florida 9, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 0

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1

Toronto 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, Arizona 0

Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1

Ottawa 6, Edmonton 4

Pittsburgh 2, San Jose 1, OT

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.