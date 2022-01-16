Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;89;77;Nice with some sun;89;77;SSW;8;78%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with clearing;79;68;Sunshine;83;69;ENE;10;57%;20%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;49;26;Plenty of sun;46;29;WSW;5;37%;11%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Brilliant sunshine;55;37;Mostly sunny;53;37;ESE;5;72%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;47;40;Sun and clouds;48;38;WNW;11;88%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;27;15;Colder;18;11;NNE;4;75%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;43;31;Areas of low clouds;38;29;WSW;5;94%;33%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;31;18;Colder;18;17;SSW;14;42%;10%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;104;84;Winds subsiding;105;83;NNE;17;29%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;52;37;Mostly sunny;56;41;N;4;77%;81%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;75;61;Breezy in the p.m.;78;63;SW;13;57%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;64;44;Cooler;52;32;W;9;47%;25%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ESE;6;73%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;82;65;A thick cloud cover;81;63;E;8;54%;32%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;73;Clouds and sun;90;74;S;5;58%;3%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;54;37;Partly sunny;56;37;NW;7;55%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;S;6;26%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;39;25;Sunny intervals;43;32;NW;6;71%;87%;2

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;40;40;Showers around;44;32;WNW;13;66%;73%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;68;47;Cloudy with a shower;69;48;SE;6;64%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Thickening clouds;85;65;A stray thunderstorm;82;64;S;6;59%;83%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;38;34;Mostly cloudy, windy;43;31;NNW;21;67%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;42;40;Clouds and sun;45;36;NNW;6;76%;12%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;41;27;Periods of sun;44;29;W;10;56%;57%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;35;27;Breezy in the p.m.;46;28;NW;13;56%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thunderstorms;92;71;A t-storm, cooler;77;67;SE;9;86%;92%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;78;66;Cloudy;77;65;NE;5;52%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;52;27;Partly sunny;44;26;NW;10;43%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;63;49;Mostly sunny;59;46;N;10;40%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;SSW;10;64%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;83;69;Humid;83;65;ESE;3;63%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;75;A shower or two;86;75;NE;10;83%;85%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly cloudy;31;25;W;12;67%;11%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;8;69%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;43;36;Mostly sunny;40;32;WNW;12;61%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;83;71;Hazy sunshine;83;71;NNW;5;66%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but cool;54;34;Plenty of sunshine;61;41;SSE;5;40%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;95;78;A t-storm around;94;78;NE;12;65%;80%;5

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;59;45;Low clouds may break;63;46;N;3;83%;0%;1

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;54;29;Partly sunny;61;35;SSW;6;24%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;78;53;Hazy sun;79;55;NW;5;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;6;73%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;43;32;Fog, then some sun;45;36;SSE;4;82%;25%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;53;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;46;NNE;6;61%;97%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;59;55;Partly sunny, breezy;60;54;E;19;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;74;57;Rain and drizzle;59;57;N;11;88%;97%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;73;61;A stray t-shower;74;62;ENE;4;72%;85%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;80;67;Mostly sunny;72;65;NNW;10;56%;26%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;37;27;Windy;30;19;NNW;20;74%;25%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sun;92;74;Becoming cloudy;92;74;SE;5;52%;6%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;75;61;Clearing;74;59;ENE;6;71%;44%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;66;Partly sunny;80;65;NNE;5;68%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;78;65;Clouds and sun, nice;79;62;E;6;60%;27%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;62;47;Cloudy;63;45;NW;6;61%;9%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;31;Some sun;47;38;SW;9;70%;86%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;W;9;77%;92%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;74;66;Sunny and beautiful;77;67;N;11;53%;17%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers this morning;72;62;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;61;E;5;70%;82%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;45;37;A little p.m. rain;45;36;SSW;5;57%;77%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;74;57;Mostly sunny;78;54;NNE;7;33%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;42;Partly sunny;65;43;N;4;64%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;84;59;Breezy in the a.m.;80;54;N;17;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;35;27;Very windy;37;26;WNW;24;74%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;86;74;A passing shower;86;74;N;7;58%;96%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;83;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;ESE;4;66%;85%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;74;55;Hazy sunshine;74;55;NNW;5;59%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Becoming cloudy;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;NNW;3;65%;96%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;56;40;Cloudy with showers;56;40;NNE;8;67%;96%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;91;77;A shower in spots;89;76;SSW;6;73%;91%;5

Lima, Peru;Some sun;78;70;Nice with some sun;77;70;SSE;7;72%;42%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;57;42;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;ENE;7;82%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;47;34;Mostly sunny;46;33;WSW;4;84%;2%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with some sun;74;56;A shower or two;65;54;SW;5;66%;87%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;SSW;6;70%;13%;11

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;49;24;Partly sunny;51;25;NE;3;67%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;90;82;A morning t-storm;90;83;NE;13;63%;63%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;84;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;N;4;80%;86%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;88;71;Nice with some sun;88;72;E;7;58%;5%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;67;Cooler;72;60;S;11;70%;27%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;65;43;A t-storm around;67;42;NE;5;53%;61%;6

Miami, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;NW;11;54%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;33;26;Very windy;35;23;NW;25;69%;90%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;77;Variable cloudiness;90;76;ENE;13;61%;3%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;85;71;Thunderstorms;74;68;ESE;10;89%;100%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;10;1;Heavy snow;25;5;WNW;12;81%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;26;21;Snow;31;22;SSW;11;81%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Brilliant sunshine;88;73;N;7;57%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;61;NE;6;71%;95%;4

New York, United States;A little p.m. snow;37;35;Morning rain;39;27;W;19;68%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;36;Sunshine;54;39;SSW;8;51%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;22;21;A bit of a.m. snow;34;9;SW;12;93%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;50;39;Mostly cloudy;50;38;W;12;43%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasingly windy;37;33;Mostly sunny;35;18;NNW;5;50%;5%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but cold;11;1;Heavy snow, breezy;21;0;NW;14;88%;100%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;NNW;4;70%;58%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;A brief shower;89;74;NNW;10;66%;96%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-shower in spots;85;74;Mostly sunny;83;72;ENE;6;76%;32%;7

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;45;39;Low clouds and fog;46;33;NE;5;73%;41%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;86;64;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;E;12;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;Sunny intervals;90;76;W;5;57%;15%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. shower;90;75;A brief shower;89;75;NNE;11;73%;85%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;90;63;Sunshine, a shower;90;64;S;7;53%;96%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;37;36;Rain/snow showers;42;32;WNW;14;70%;89%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;30;-11;Partly sunny, cold;25;-12;NNW;5;61%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;69;50;A little p.m. rain;69;50;SSE;9;63%;90%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;71;41;Partly sunny;65;43;SE;3;75%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;86;77;A t-storm around;88;79;ESE;9;63%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;43;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;36;S;14;78%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;38;34;Very windy;35;29;NNW;25;72%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;Partly sunny;89;76;NNE;7;66%;19%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;70;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;NE;5;47%;44%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;57;33;Partly sunny;56;32;NNE;6;82%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;36;27;Mostly cloudy;31;24;NNW;7;71%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;60;46;Partly sunny;58;46;W;6;78%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;80;61;A passing shower;80;61;ENE;13;64%;96%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;84;74;Mostly sunny;85;72;SE;9;66%;26%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, a shower;75;58;Mostly sunny;74;57;NNW;6;77%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny;75;53;ESE;5;33%;13%;7

Santiago, Chile;A morning shower;77;55;Some sun, pleasant;74;53;SW;7;49%;28%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;84;70;A passing shower;84;70;W;6;74%;96%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;60;39;Sunny and nice;62;36;E;4;71%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;46;37;A shower or two;49;45;SSW;7;94%;97%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;31;15;An afternoon flurry;33;13;NW;5;44%;42%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, mild;52;41;Cloudy and mild;52;41;ENE;6;64%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;NNW;12;70%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;39;24;Breezy in the p.m.;41;29;W;12;59%;57%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;74;Sunshine, a shower;83;74;E;11;62%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Overcast and breezy;43;31;Mostly sunny;36;27;NNW;10;50%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;SSE;9;72%;31%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;72;63;Afternoon rain;65;61;ENE;8;80%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;39;30;Windy;33;27;NNW;23;69%;26%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A little p.m. rain;55;45;A.M. showers, cloudy;49;42;ESE;6;96%;89%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;39;24;Mostly sunny;37;20;NNW;11;57%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;A stray p.m. shower;49;42;Clouds and sun;51;39;NE;6;30%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;56;41;Sunny, but cool;55;41;SSE;6;40%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;65;41;Mostly sunny;58;35;NE;4;59%;29%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;51;34;Clouds and sun;54;35;NNW;6;48%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;28;25;Breezy with snow;27;16;NW;21;80%;96%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;58;52;Rain and drizzle;58;51;NW;3;78%;86%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;59;46;Partial sunshine;60;45;W;10;67%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;3;-22;Mostly sunny;15;-14;NNW;6;71%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;44;40;Rain and drizzle;43;41;ENE;4;79%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;40;38;Breezy;44;35;NW;17;50%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;Sunny and hot;92;65;ESE;4;45%;15%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;33;27;Very windy;36;26;NNW;24;59%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;35;33;Windy;38;28;WNW;21;77%;77%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;58;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;SE;12;64%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;NW;5;54%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;34;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;7;NE;2;35%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-16 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"