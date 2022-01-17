Alexa
Cherry blossoms blooming in mountainous park in south Taiwan

Baoshan Cherry Blossom Park is a Mecca for cherry blossom fans in Kaohsiung

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 12:10
(Kaohsiung City Commission of Indigenous Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 80% of the approximately 2,000 cherry blossom trees at a park in Kaohsiung’s Taoyuan District are blooming.

The Taoyuan District Office kicked off a month-long event at Baoshan Cherry Blossom Park on Saturday (Jan. 15) to announce the beginning of cherry blossom season, CNA reported.

The city’s Commission of Indigenous Affairs said that 80% of the Yoshino cherry, Taiwan cherry, and Yaezakura cherry trees in the park have come into bloom. However, the Japanese flowering cherry trees have not yet begun to flower.

Commission head Abus Hung Yu-shan (阿布斯) said there are many booths selling local specialties at the venue, and all are run by Indigenous people.

The park is a Mecca for cherry blossom fans in Kaohsiung. The cherry blossoms are hazily beautiful in the frequent mist of the mountainous district but bright and colorful when the mist clears, per the report.

The cherry blossoms at the park are expected to last until Feb. 13. Indigenous cultural performances and a fair will take place on weekends and during the Lunar New Year holiday.


(YouTube, Kaohsiung City Government video)
Taoyuan District
Baoshan cherry blossom park
Abus Hung Yu-shan
Kaohsiung

