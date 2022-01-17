Alexa
Cyclist fined NT$2,400 in New Taipei for refusing sobriety test

People riding slow-moving vehicles while under influence subject to NT$600-1,200 fine

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/17 10:53
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those who ride a bike under the influence of alcohol are subject to a fine of between NT$600 (US$21.60) and NT$1,200 if their blood-alcohol level exceeds the legal limit, according to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act.

New Taipei police said in a press release on Saturday (Jan. 15) that they had fined 25 people between NT$600 and NT$1,200 for drinking and riding slow-moving vehicles, such as bicycles or electric bicycles, from Jan. 1-13, CNA reported. One of them was slapped with a NT$2,400 fine for refusing to take a sobriety test.

Meanwhile, police busted 36 drunk drivers in the city amid a nationwide crackdown that began on Jan. 7, according to the release. Of the 36 cases, 26 constituted offenses against public safety specified in the Criminal Code, as each driver had a breathalyzer reading of 0.25 milligrams per liter or more or a blood-alcohol concentration of at least 0.05%.

Scooter riders convicted for a first-time DUI offense can be fined up to NT$90,000, while motorists convicted the first time face a maximum fine of up to NT$120,000.

New Taipei police said that they will continue to crack down on drunk driving day and night, regardless of the season, per CNA.
