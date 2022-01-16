Alexa
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

Level 3 shock waves felt across east and northeast

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/16 16:47
(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 4:15 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 66.5 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 55.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien, Yilan, Nantou, and Taitung counties.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Taichung City, Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Changhua County, and Chiayi City.

Keelung City, Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Lienchiang County experienced an intensity level of 1.
