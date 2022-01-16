Alexa
Morgan wins Australian PGA, breaks mark held by Greg Norman

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 15:01
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Jed Morgan has made his fourth tournament as a professional a memorable one.

Morgan dominated his rivals at the Australian PGA championship to shoot a final-round 3-under 69 and win the tournament at his home Royal Queensland Golf Club by 11 strokes.

The 22-year-old Morgan finished with a 72-hole total of 22-under 266. Greg Norman’s pair of eight-shot wins in 1984 and 1985 was the previous biggest margin of victory in an Australian PGA Championship.

The Australian PGA Championship wasn't held in 2021 due to the coronavirus. Adam Scott last won the event at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast in December 2019.

In the inaugural WPGA Championship being held at the same time, and with male and female players in mixed groups, Su Oh claimed a four-shot win with a closing 3-under 68 to lift the Karrie Webb Cup.

Updated : 2022-01-16 16:30 GMT+08:00

