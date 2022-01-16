Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Arrival of front to usher in scattered rains in northern Taiwan starting Monday

Temperatures will climb again on Friday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/16 16:25
Arrival of front to usher in scattered rains in northern Taiwan starting Monday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday (Jan. 16), but a front will move in on Monday, bringing scattered showers to northern, central, and eastern Taiwan, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Highs of 20-22 degrees Celsius are expected in the north, northeast, and east, with highs of 24-28 degrees in central, southern, and southeastern parts of the country on Sunday, CNA cited the Central Weather Bureau as saying.

There will be no strong cold air masses in the coming week, Wu said. As the front moves past the island on Monday (Jan. 17), the north, east coast, and central areas will see occasional rain, with temperatures expected to drop slightly in the north.

The meteorologist mentioned that the northeast monsoon will arrive Tuesday (Jan. 18) and last until Wednesday (Jan. 19), bringing local rains to the northern, eastern, and central parts of the island and lowering temperatures in these regions. Areas south of Hsinchu are expected to see mostly clear skies.

The weather on Thursday (Jan. 20) will still be affected by northeasterly winds, with occasional rain along the east coast and just east of the Greater Taipei Area, Wu said.

Temperatures will climb again on Friday (Jan. 21), with sunny weather expected along the western side of the country and occasional rain along the east coast before another front quickly moves through on Saturday (Jan. 22), Wu added.
Daniel Wu
CWB
front
weather

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP lawmakers criticize China's use of Taiwan pop stars in pro-unification music video
DPP lawmakers criticize China's use of Taiwan pop stars in pro-unification music video
2022/01/13 18:30
12 degrees Celsius on Wed lowest temp recorded by Taipei Weather Station so far this winter
12 degrees Celsius on Wed lowest temp recorded by Taipei Weather Station so far this winter
2022/01/12 20:59
DPP lawmakers blast China's inclusion of Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake in 'sister lake' conference
DPP lawmakers blast China's inclusion of Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake in 'sister lake' conference
2022/01/11 13:27
Taiwan issues low temperature alert for 17 cities, counties
Taiwan issues low temperature alert for 17 cities, counties
2022/01/10 20:55
Strong cold air mass to hit Taiwan Tuesday, bringing single-digit lows to north
Strong cold air mass to hit Taiwan Tuesday, bringing single-digit lows to north
2022/01/09 17:05

Updated : 2022-01-16 16:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"