Arrival of front to usher in scattered rains in northern Taiwan starting Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday (Jan. 16), but a front will move in on Monday, bringing scattered showers to northern, central, and eastern Taiwan, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Highs of 20-22 degrees Celsius are expected in the north, northeast, and east, with highs of 24-28 degrees in central, southern, and southeastern parts of the country on Sunday, CNA cited the Central Weather Bureau as saying.

There will be no strong cold air masses in the coming week, Wu said. As the front moves past the island on Monday (Jan. 17), the north, east coast, and central areas will see occasional rain, with temperatures expected to drop slightly in the north.

The meteorologist mentioned that the northeast monsoon will arrive Tuesday (Jan. 18) and last until Wednesday (Jan. 19), bringing local rains to the northern, eastern, and central parts of the island and lowering temperatures in these regions. Areas south of Hsinchu are expected to see mostly clear skies.

The weather on Thursday (Jan. 20) will still be affected by northeasterly winds, with occasional rain along the east coast and just east of the Greater Taipei Area, Wu said.

Temperatures will climb again on Friday (Jan. 21), with sunny weather expected along the western side of the country and occasional rain along the east coast before another front quickly moves through on Saturday (Jan. 22), Wu added.