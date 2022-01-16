Guentzel's OT goal lifts Penguins over Sharks 2-1

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the second period of... Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, left, is congratulated by center Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring during overtime of an NHL hockey game a... Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, left, is congratulated by center Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Penguins won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends a shot against Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) during the third period of an NHL hocke... San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends a shot against Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue, left, celebrates with center Jeff Carter (77) after the Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks in an NHL... Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue, left, celebrates with center Jeff Carter (77) after the Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Penguins won, 2-1, in overtime. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) and goaltender Louis Domingue, right, defend the goal against San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nie... Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) and goaltender Louis Domingue, right, defend the goal against San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto, middle, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night.

Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for the 12th time in 14 games. Sidney Crosby assisted Guentzel’s winner, his 19th goal.

Rudolfs Balcers scored San Jose’s only goal, and Adin Hill had 25 saves.

Balcers connected off a no-look, cross-ice pass from Erik Karlsson. All-Star Timo Meier was also credited with an assist. It was Balcer's first goal since Nov. 6 and his third of the season.

The Penguins tied it midway through the second period on Letang’s breakaway. Letang sprinted for a loose puck outside the San Jose blue line and took it the rest of the way. He faked a forehand shot and then slipped a backhander past Hill for his third goal.

San Jose had a great opportunity late in the second period when Guentzel was called for a four-minute double-minor for high sticking, but the Sharks were unable to capitalize.

The Sharks had two more power plays late in the third and failed to capitalize. They were 0 for 4.

The Sharks power play ranked 24th in the NHL going into Saturday, scoring on 17% of its chances.

POINT MAN

Guentzel had an assist on Letang’s goal to extend his road points streak to 16 games. Guentzel is among five players in NHL history with road points streaks of at least 15 games.

NOTES: Pittsburgh activated F Brock McGinn from the COVID-19 protocol list. F Anthony Angello was reassigned to the taxi squad. ... Letang’s goal moved him into a tie for sixth on the career franchise list with Hall of Famer Ron Francisco for points with 613. ... Sharks G James Reimer came off the injured list as a backup and could start Monday’s game against Los Angeles, coach Bob Boughner said. Reimer hasn’t played since Jan. 4. ... D Jacob Middleton (concussion protocol) did not skate Saturday after skating the two previous days, Boughner said. … Karlsson needs three more assists for his 500th.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Wrap up a six-game road trip Monday night against Vegas.

Sharks: Conclude a four-game homestand Monday against Los Angeles.

___

