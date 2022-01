Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault lead Kings past Kraken 3-1

Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) reacts to being hit in the face by Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) as Arvidsson falls on t... Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) reacts to being hit in the face by Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) as Arvidsson falls on top of Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault at right celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8), c... Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault at right celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8), center Trevor Moore (12) and defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken left wing Marcus Johansson (90) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey... Seattle Kraken left wing Marcus Johansson (90) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Kraken fans react as Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) knocks over Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) during the first period of ... Kraken fans react as Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) knocks over Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) chips the puck in past Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) to score during the first period of an ... Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) chips the puck in past Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Alex Iafallo (19), Anze Kopitar, center and Matt Roy (3) ... Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Alex Iafallo (19), Anze Kopitar, center and Matt Roy (3) as Seattle Kraken right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) and Seattle Kraken center Calle Jarnkrok (19) react during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past seven, jumping to a 2-0 lead while clamping down on defense.

Seattle lost its ninth straight and has dropped 12 of 13. Marcus Johansson scored on a power play in the second period, but the Kraken were limited to 18 shots on goal against Cal Petersen.

Chris Dreidger made 19 saves but lost his second straight start. Dreidger started Thursday’s 2-1 loss in St. Louis.

Danault scored his eighth goal 4:10 into the second period and added an empty-netter in the last minute.

Kempe grabbed the rebound of Alex Iafallo's shot 4:06 into the game, maneuvered around Dreidger and scored. He's reached a career high in goals 38 games into the season after scoring 16 goals in 81 games in 2017-18. The 25-year-old has four goals in the past six games.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead when Danault chopped a rebound past Dreidger. Mikey Anderson had the initial shot out of midair that Dreidger saved, but Danault was able to get his stick on the rebound.

Seattle answered on the power play after Matt Roy was called for a double minor for high sticking. Johansson was stopped on a breakaway earlier in the period, but he scored his fourth of the season and third on the power play to pull Seattle within 2-1. Mark Giordano’s shot from the point was tipped by Calle Jarnkrok, and Johansson finished off the goal.

The Kraken briefly thought they had pulled even late in the second period when Ryan Donato’s shot appeared to beat Andersen, momentarily setting off the ferry horn siren. video review showed the shot clipped Andersen’s shoulder and the crossbar but stayed out.

NOTES: Los Angeles F Samuel Fagemo and D Jacob Moverare were recalled to the Kings from the taxi squad, but both were scratched. ... Seattle F Morgan Geekie missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. Seattle also scratched D Will Borgen and Haydn Fleury. ... Seattle unveiled a new splashy 4 ½ minute pregame intro featuring flashy lights, images of water portraited on the ice and a menacing eye projected on a one end of the arena.

UP NEXT

Kings: Los Angeles is at San Jose on Monday.

Kraken: Seattle hosts Chicago on Monday.

