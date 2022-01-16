Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cal State Fullerton beats UC Santa Barbara 79-73

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 12:49
Cal State Fullerton beats UC Santa Barbara 79-73

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead scored 21 points, E.J. Anosike had 20 and Cal State Fullerton beat UC Santa Barbara 79-73 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Vincent Lee added 12 points for Cal State Fullerton (9-5, 3-0 Big West Conference). Jalen Harris had 11 points and Dante Maddox Jr. 10.

Cole Anderson scored 21 points to lead UC Santa Barbara (7-7, 0-2). Ajare Sanni added 12 points and Miles Norris had 10.

The Titans used an 18-5 run for a 61-49 lead with about eight minutes left. Anderson’s 3-pointer pulled the Gauchos to 77-73 with 10 seconds remaining. Milstead capped the scoring on two free throws with eight seconds left.

UC Santa Barbara hosts UC Riverside on Thursday. Cal State Fullerton plays at UC Irvine on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"