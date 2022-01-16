Alexa
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases

41 imported cases also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/16 14:38
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 16) announced 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 10 are local and 41 are imported.

The CECC pointed out that the new local cases are between 10 and 60 years old.

The imported cases include 25 men and 16 women between the ages of 10 and 90. They arrived between Dec. 22 and Jan. 15.

Among these 41, 14 arrived from the U.S., two each arrived from Mexico, India, the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, and Cambodia, and one each from Denmark, France, Canada, Indonesia, and the U.K.

Taiwan has so far recorded 17,820 cases of COVID-19, including 3,074 imported ones, while 851 people have succumbed to the disease.
CECC
confirmed cases
local cases
imported cases

