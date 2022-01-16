Alexa
Boum scores 28 to send UTEP past Old Dominion 76-67 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 12:29
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime to spark UTEP to a 76-67 victory over Old Dominion in Conference USA action on Saturday.

Boum hit 1 of 2 shots — a 3-pointer — and 10 of 10 free throws in the extra period for the Miners (9-8, 2-3). Boum accounted for all but two of UTEP's points in the extra period. He added five rebounds, five assists and a career-best six steals. Jamal Bieniemy added 14 points, but he made just 5 of 17 shots — 4 of 13 from beyond the arc. Jamari Sibley scored 11 of 5-of-7 shooting with five boards.

Austin Trice finished with 19 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for his second double-double for the Monarchs (7-9, 2-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 19 points and seven boards off the bench. Jaylin Hunter had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds, while C.J. Keyser scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 14:42 GMT+08:00

