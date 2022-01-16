Alexa
Wood, Austin each score 22; Portland beats Pepperdine 82-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 12:07
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 points apiece to help Portland beat Pepperdine 82-63 on Saturday.

Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jan Zidek had 17 points and Maxwell Lewis scored 16 for Pepperdine (6-13, 0-4). Mike Mitchell Jr. finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

