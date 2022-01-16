Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Good scores 16 to help Winthrop past Charleston Southern

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 12:03
Good scores 16 to help Winthrop past Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Patrick Good was nearly perfect shooting going 6 for 7 from the floor for 16 points and D.J. Burns Jr. scored 14 points and Winthrop beat Charleston Southern 70-65 on Saturday.

Winthrop (10-6, 3-0 Big South Conference) took the lead for good on Russell Jones Jr.'s 3-pointer with 4:56 left that made it 55-53.

Jones scored in reserve and Drew Buggs scored 10. The Eagles now have won four straight.

Claudell Harris Jr. scored 18 points, Deontaye Buskey 14 and Tahlik Chavez 11 for the Buccaneers (3-13, 0-4)

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"