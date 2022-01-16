Alexa
Strawbridge layup sends Alabama State past Alabama A&M 59-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 12:01
Strawbridge layup sends Alabama State past Alabama A&M 59-55

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge scored on a layup with 21 seconds left and E.J. Clark added two free throws with 4 ticks remaining to send Alabama State to a 59-55 victory over Alabama A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

Trace Young had 15 points off the bench to lead the Hornets (4-13, 3-2). Clark totaled 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Isaiah Range scored 11.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points and five rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2). Anjay Cortez contributed 13 points and five boards off the bench. Dailin Smith scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 14:40 GMT+08:00

