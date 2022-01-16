Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 11:28
Balanced Portland State fends off Sacramento State 67-62

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Eyman had 14 points, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley scored 13 apiece and Portland State held off Sacramento State 67-62 in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double for the Vikings (4-8, 2-2). Alley contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.

Cameron Wilbon tallied 17 points and 10 boards for his first double-double for the Hornets (5-7, 1-4). Freshman Teiano Hardee had a career-high 13 points with five rebounds off the bench.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"