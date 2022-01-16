Alexa
Sherfield scores 21 to help Nevada beat Taylor, Air Force

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 11:40
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Grant Sherfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Warren Washington had 12 points and nine rebounds and Nevada beat Air Force 75-68 on Saturday.

Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker scored 11 points apiece. Baker also grabbed 10 rebounds for Nevada (8-6, 2-1 Mountain West).

Ethan Taylor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — the first triple-double in program history — for Air Force (8-6, 1-2). AJ Walker scored 16 points and Nikc Jackson added 11.

"