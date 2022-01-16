Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) controls the puck behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Loui... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) controls the puck behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) moves the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing James Neal (81) during the second period of an NHL hoc... Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) moves the puck away from St. Louis Blues left wing James Neal (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) skates near Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) during the second period of an NHL hockey game o... St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) skates near Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on S... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) crosses paths with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) during the second period of an N... St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) crosses paths with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) passes during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, J... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) passes during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

St. Louis Blues center Dakota Joshua (54) races Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) to the puck during the second period of an NHL hocke... St. Louis Blues center Dakota Joshua (54) races Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) maneuvers around St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the second period of an NHL hock... Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) maneuvers around St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Sat... Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night.

Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots.

Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for St. Louis, which lost for the first time in regulation at home since Nov. 16 — a stretch during which it was 12-0-1. Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and Niko Mikkola, Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad also had goals for the Blues.

With the game tied at 5, Mikheyev pushed the puck through Binnington’s legs for his fifth goal of the season and Toronto held on for the win.

O’Reilly put a give-and-go from Ivan Barbashev past Campbell to put St. Louis on the board 3:58 into the game.

Bunting tied it 1:45 later when he backhanded a rebound off Matthews’ shot off a faceoff win for his eighth goal.

Marner put Toronto up 2-1 when he stole the puck in the St. Louis zone and roofed it past Binnington for his seventh goal. Tavares scored in an almost identical way to put the Leafs up by two goals 9:27 into the game.

O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game and seventh of the season when he took Mikkola’s errant ricochet off the end boards and bounced it off Matthews’ skate 3:40 into the second period.

Saad tied it at 3 just 1:40 later when he buried a feed from Thomas past Campbell for his 14th goal of the season.

Liljegren blasted a shot from the point past Binnington for his first NHL goal to put the Leafs back on top.

Thomas tied the game at 4 by burying Jordan Kyrou's backhand pass with 3:47 remaining in the second period.

Kyrou faked a wrap-around attempt and fed Mikkola for his third goal of the season early in the third.

The Leafs tied it again on a power play when Matthews scored his 25th goal of the season with 8:36 remaining.

SIDELINED

Maple Leafs: Placed forwards Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie and defenseman Justin Holl on the COVID-19 list Friday. ... Marner and RW Pierre Engvall were activated before the game.

Blues: Placed LW Pavel Buchnevich on the COVID-19 list. ... C Logan Brown also was scratched because of a non-COVID illness.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Play at the New York Rangers on Wednesday night after the NHL postponed Monday night’s home contest against New Jersey due to COVID-19-related attendance restrictions.

Blues: Host Nashville on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports